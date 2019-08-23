Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.06 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

A 0.87 beta indicates that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta and it is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 6.27% potential upside.

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.5% and 85.61% respectively. About 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance while PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.