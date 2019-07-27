Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.97 N/A -1.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.72 beta. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Orgenesis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 2.8% respectively. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has weaker performance than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.