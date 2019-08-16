Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1238.69 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.87 shows that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.73 which is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.