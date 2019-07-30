Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

Both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.09 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Risk & Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.72 beta. From a competition point of view, Heat Biologics Inc. has a 2.13 beta which is 113.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Heat Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 1,435.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.