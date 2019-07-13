Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 131.48% and its average price target is $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 57.2% respectively. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.