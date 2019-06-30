Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 61.98 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34%

Volatility & Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.72 beta. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.3 beta and it is 230.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.