Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

Since DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Volatility & Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 206.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 25%. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.