Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

Both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.96M -3.36 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 8.78M -0.85 0.00

Demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,509,319,593.88% 264.9% -173.6% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1,722,244,017.26% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 292.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.