Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Risk and Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.72 beta. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 66.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, with potential upside of 559.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 94.51% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.