Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.69 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility & Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on the other hand, has 0.46 beta which makes it 54.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus price target is $7.4, while its potential upside is 72.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 60.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.