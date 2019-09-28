Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

This is a contrast between DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.96M -3.36 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 194 3.71 37.86M 3.10 67.86

In table 1 we can see DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,268,466,632.71% 264.9% -173.6% Bio-Techne Corporation 19,511,440.94% 11% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Bio-Techne Corporation which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Bio-Techne Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 276.93% for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $2. On the other hand, Bio-Techne Corporation’s potential upside is 36.83% and its average target price is $270. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.5% and 95.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.