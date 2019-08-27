Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.4. AVROBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance while AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.