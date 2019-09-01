Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

This is a contrast between DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.87 beta means DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 13.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s 105.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 17.5% and 15.1% respectively. About 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.