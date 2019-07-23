Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

Both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.59 N/A -2.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.72 beta means DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 72.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s beta is 2.21 which is 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 29.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 15.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.