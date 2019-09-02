Reviewing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s results

Both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.55 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 25.5%. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.