Reviewing Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)’s and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s results

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing businesses, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek US Holdings Inc. 37 0.25 N/A 6.29 6.84 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 6 0.00 N/A 0.29 17.97

Table 1 highlights Delek US Holdings Inc. and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Delek US Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek US Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 8.6% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 14% 4.4%

Risk & Volatility

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.62 and it happens to be 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a 0.3 beta and it is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Delek US Holdings Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Delek US Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek US Holdings Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Delek US Holdings Inc. has a 21.33% upside potential and an average target price of $40.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares and 3.9% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares. Insiders held 1% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek US Holdings Inc. 4.21% 6.79% 20.4% 33.66% -18.33% 32.51% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. -5.27% 1.36% -1.14% -31.85% -12.14% -23.04%

For the past year Delek US Holdings Inc. has 32.51% stronger performance while Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has -23.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Delek US Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of AmapÃ¡, CearÃ¡, MaranhÃ£o, ParÃ¡, ParaÃ­ba, Pernambuco, PiauÃ­, Rio Grande do Norte, SÃ£o Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.