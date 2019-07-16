Reviewing Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)’s and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)’s results

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners LP 31 1.22 N/A 2.65 11.94 WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.92 N/A 0.48 26.86

Table 1 demonstrates Delek Logistics Partners LP and WPX Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WPX Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Delek Logistics Partners LP. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than WPX Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delek Logistics Partners LP and WPX Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -51.8% 9.8% WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Delek Logistics Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. Competitively, WPX Energy Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Delek Logistics Partners LP is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival WPX Energy Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Delek Logistics Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Delek Logistics Partners LP and WPX Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, WPX Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 64.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.6% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of WPX Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Delek Logistics Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, WPX Energy Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.53% -4.09% 8.28% 0.76% 11.21% 8.17% WPX Energy Inc. 2.39% -11.45% 0.78% -17.37% -29.91% 13.13%

For the past year Delek Logistics Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than WPX Energy Inc.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.