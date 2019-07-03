Reviewing Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)’s and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s results

We are contrasting Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners LP 31 1.25 N/A 2.65 11.94 Marathon Oil Corporation 16 2.00 N/A 1.09 14.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Delek Logistics Partners LP and Marathon Oil Corporation. Marathon Oil Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners LP. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Delek Logistics Partners LP’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delek Logistics Partners LP and Marathon Oil Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -51.8% 9.8% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Delek Logistics Partners LP is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.05. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation’s 125.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

Delek Logistics Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Delek Logistics Partners LP and Marathon Oil Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively Marathon Oil Corporation has a consensus target price of $20.25, with potential upside of 49.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Delek Logistics Partners LP and Marathon Oil Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.6% and 85.2%. 0.5% are Delek Logistics Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.53% -4.09% 8.28% 0.76% 11.21% 8.17% Marathon Oil Corporation -0.84% -11.22% -0.77% -13.51% -27.96% 7.6%

For the past year Delek Logistics Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.