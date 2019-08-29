Reviewing Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)’s and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s results

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.16 N/A 2.57 12.93 ConocoPhillips 62 1.57 N/A 6.18 9.57

Table 1 highlights Delek Logistics Partners LP and ConocoPhillips’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ConocoPhillips appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners LP. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Delek Logistics Partners LP is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1 beta means Delek Logistics Partners LP’s volatility is 0.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ConocoPhillips’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Delek Logistics Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, ConocoPhillips’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. ConocoPhillips’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Delek Logistics Partners LP and ConocoPhillips.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, ConocoPhillips’s potential upside is 51.01% and its average price target is $79.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares and 74.5% of ConocoPhillips shares. About 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.09% of ConocoPhillips shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54% ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24%

For the past year Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend while ConocoPhillips had bearish trend.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Delek Logistics Partners LP on 9 of the 11 factors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.