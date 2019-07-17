Reviewing Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s results

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.53 N/A 0.05 290.96 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.93% 2.37% 7.59% 9.56% 5.08% 9.93% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.