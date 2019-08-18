Reviewing Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.18 N/A 0.71 19.40 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.22 N/A 0.28 81.97

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 58.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.19% and 39.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.