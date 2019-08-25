Reviewing Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)’s results

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.40 N/A 0.71 19.40 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.85 N/A 0.85 13.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.19% and 49.65%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.