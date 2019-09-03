Reviewing Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

Both Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.22 N/A 0.71 19.40 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.20 N/A 0.29 30.14

Demonstrates Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Great Elm Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Great Elm Capital Corporation

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.