Reviewing Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)’s and 6661 (:)’s results

We are comparing Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and 6661 (:) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|15.22
|N/A
|0.71
|19.40
|6661
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and 6661.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and 6661 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.19% and 27.08%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|1.56%
|3.48%
|5.56%
|10.77%
|9%
|14.86%
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats 6661.
