Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.63 N/A -0.10 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.