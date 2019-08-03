Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

This is a contrast between Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.96 N/A 0.65 20.03 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.73 N/A 3.93 11.94

In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Meanwhile, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s average price target is $47.5, while its potential upside is 3.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares and 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has 10.46% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.