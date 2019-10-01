Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s results

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.65 20.03 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 3.76M 0.08 34.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 148,569,622.25% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.