Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s results

Both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|12
|16.51
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.17
|N/A
|0.19
|76.51
Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 62.13%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|1.1%
|2.81%
|4.87%
|9.48%
|3.77%
|9.11%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|-1.04%
|-1.25%
|2.07%
|-0.14%
|-4.75%
|9.46%
For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has weaker performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
Summary
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.