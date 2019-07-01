Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s results

Both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 12 16.51 N/A -0.10 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.17 N/A 0.19 76.51

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 62.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust -1.04% -1.25% 2.07% -0.14% -4.75% 9.46%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has weaker performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Summary

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.