Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s results

Both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.83 N/A 0.65 20.03 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.17 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation. OFS Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

OFS Capital Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $12 average price target and a 4.90% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares and 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares. Competitively, 22.08% are OFS Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was more bullish than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.