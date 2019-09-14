Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.40 N/A 0.65 20.03 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 17.66%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.