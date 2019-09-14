Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|16.40
|N/A
|0.65
|20.03
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 17.66%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.77%
|1.95%
|1.58%
|7.55%
|6.42%
|10.46%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
