Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s results

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 17.05 N/A 0.65 20.03 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.24 N/A 6.52 15.04

In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is presently more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Northern Trust Corporation’s average price target is $105.8, while its potential upside is 18.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 81.2% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has weaker performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.