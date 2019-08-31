Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

Both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.94 N/A 0.65 20.03 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 3.91%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.