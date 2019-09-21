Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.67 N/A 0.65 20.03 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.81 N/A 1.87 8.66

In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fidus Investment Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is currently more expensive than Fidus Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Fidus Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Fidus Investment Corporation’s average target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 13.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Fidus Investment Corporation has 1.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fidus Investment Corporation beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.