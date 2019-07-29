Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s results

Both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.70 N/A -0.10 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 7.45% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust -0.61% -0.61% 2.94% 2.94% -0.51% 9.87%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust