Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.90 N/A 0.65 20.03 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.60 N/A 0.63 23.82

Demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.