Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.96 N/A 0.65 20.03 Cannae Holdings Inc. 25 1.78 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc. Cannae Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares and 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.