Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s results

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.94 N/A 0.65 20.03 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 24.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has weaker performance than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.