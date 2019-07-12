Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)’s results

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.65 N/A -0.10 0.00 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.32 N/A 0.27 33.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.