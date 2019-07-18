Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.70 N/A -0.10 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.01 N/A 0.14 44.64

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average price target and a -8.18% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.