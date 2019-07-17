Reviewing Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM)’s and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s results

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.67 N/A -0.10 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.73 N/A 2.55 9.95

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -11.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares and 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.