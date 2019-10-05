Reviewing Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.63 23.82 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.