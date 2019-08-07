Reviewing Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

Both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.60 N/A 0.63 23.82 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.