Reviewing Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s results

Both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|14
|16.60
|N/A
|0.63
|23.82
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|-0.47%
|2.48%
|5.01%
|8.02%
|3.98%
|16.69%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
