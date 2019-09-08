Reviewing Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)’s results

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.60 N/A 0.63 23.82 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.17 N/A 6.61 3.83

In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.92% and 24.92%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.