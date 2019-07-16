Reviewing Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)’s and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|14
|16.43
|N/A
|0.06
|261.09
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.56
|N/A
|1.12
|12.54
Demonstrates Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than New Mountain Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively New Mountain Finance Corporation has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 9.17%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 8.92% and 42.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|0.95%
|3.91%
|5.36%
|0.07%
|12.54%
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.99%
|2.49%
|2.12%
|2.19%
|2.87%
|11.21%
For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.
Summary
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats New Mountain Finance Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.
