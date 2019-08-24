Reviewing Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.69 N/A 0.63 23.82 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.56 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 highlights Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. is presently more expensive than Hennessy Advisors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.92% and 17.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has 16.69% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Hennessy Advisors Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.