Reviewing Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)’s and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)’s results

Since Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.58 N/A 0.63 23.82 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.30 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.71% are Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.