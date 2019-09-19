Reviewing Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF)’s and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)’s results

Both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 15 16.63 N/A 0.63 23.82 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 20.66 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.92% and 26.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.