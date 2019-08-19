Reviewing Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG)’s and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)’s results

We are comparing Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.56 N/A -2.31 0.00 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 76 5.08 N/A 2.77 28.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.72 shows that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 6.52% for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. with average target price of $8.5. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $84.8 average target price and a 2.37% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.1% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. shares and 90.2% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.25% 0% 16.54% 0.38% -15.54% 11.33% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. -1.2% 0.7% 8.99% 17.3% 16.38% 25.02%

For the past year Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has weaker performance than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company operates through four segments: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12,258 DunkinÂ’ Donuts points of distribution and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.