Reviewing Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG)’s and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s results

Both Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.56 N/A -2.31 0.00 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.35 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.72 and it happens to be 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.43 beta which makes it 57.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8.5 is Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.38%. Competitively Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, with potential upside of 6.01%. The results provided earlier shows that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. appears more favorable than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.1% and 74.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.1% are Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.25% 0% 16.54% 0.38% -15.54% 11.33% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 5.07% -0.32% -3.72% 5.19% -35.95% -5.28%

For the past year Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance while Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has -5.28% weaker performance.

Summary

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.