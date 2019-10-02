Reviewing Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG)’s and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)’s results

This is a contrast between Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 8 -3.69 26.69M -2.31 0.00 Biglari Holdings Inc. 100 0.00 N/A 14.31 6.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 334,461,152.88% 0% 0% Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. Its rival Biglari Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 85%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Biglari Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.25% 0% 16.54% 0.38% -15.54% 11.33% Biglari Holdings Inc. -5.46% -10.81% -34.68% -30.69% -52.07% -20.06%

For the past year Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance while Biglari Holdings Inc. has -20.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Biglari Holdings Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.