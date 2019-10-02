Reviewing Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG)’s and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)’s results

This is a contrast between Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|8
|-3.69
|26.69M
|-2.31
|0.00
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|100
|0.00
|N/A
|14.31
|6.35
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|334,461,152.88%
|0%
|0%
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|5.6%
|3%
Volatility and Risk
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
0.4 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. Its rival Biglari Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 85%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Biglari Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|0.25%
|0%
|16.54%
|0.38%
|-15.54%
|11.33%
|Biglari Holdings Inc.
|-5.46%
|-10.81%
|-34.68%
|-30.69%
|-52.07%
|-20.06%
For the past year Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance while Biglari Holdings Inc. has -20.06% weaker performance.
Summary
Biglari Holdings Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.
